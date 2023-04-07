BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Many enjoy a warm meal over Easter weekend. However, some do not have the luxury.

Heaven’s Helpers in Bismarck aims to fill that meal gap. Differing from a regular soup kitchen, Heaven’s Helpers serve you as if you were at a restaurant.

Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. On the weekend, lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Even though Heaven’s Helpers will be closed this Easter weekend, they will be open Friday and Monday.

Taylor Aasen met with Mark Meier, the executive director for Heaven’s Helpers, on Friday to talk more about what they do at Heaven’s Helpers and why what they do is important.

“It’s somewhere for people to land and be able to relax and take a deep breath and just warm up. It’s a hurting world out there and we’re a place of refuge where people can just enjoy and be treated with dignity and respect,” said Meier.

If you would like to donate, volunteer, or grab a nice hot meal at Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe, visit their website.