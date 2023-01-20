MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — We are almost three months into our North Dakota winter, and the snow can make us feel down.

To lighten spirits in the middle of this winter season, Mandan Parks & Recreation is hosting its annual Winter Daze event this upcoming week.

Reporter Taylor Aasen met with Kelly Thomas the Mandan Parks & Recreation marketing & foundation manager to discuss more about the events coming up next week.

“Winter Daze is a weeklong activity. It’s inexpensive events for the community of Bismarck and Mandan. The first event we have is our volleyball tournament,” said Thomas.

Saturday will start off the events for the week at the All-Seasons Arena in Mandan with their women’s volleyball tournament. Other events that are taking place next week include a coloring contest, free skate, free swimming, and much more.

To learn more about the upcoming Winter Daze activities, visit Mandan Parks and Recreation.