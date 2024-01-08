MAX, N.D. (KXNET) — The small town of Max has a museum holding onto pieces of the town’s past and what used to be a grocery store is now a museum.

“It is mostly the history of Max, Douglas, and Benedict areas. We have an old school area also and right here in the middle as you can see where the mannequins are, this all turns into a military area for us,” said Raymond Iverson, the curator at Max Museum.

Inside, Iverson says there’s a little something for everyone, even sports fans.

“The oldest display here I would have to say has to be that old uniform from the 1935 baseball team that we have here,” said Iverson.

The jersey is the one they used in the game back then and they have a real baseball glove and bats also.

The family who donated the quilt to the museum when Iverson started working here, their father who is from Max, won it at a raffle in 1945.

“This quilt was hand-stitched for all the veterans in 1945. July of 1945 when they came back from the service. There are over 200 veterans on there. And yes it is probably our most prized possession, unique one in here,” Iverson added.

Iverson says one more thing that makes this museum so unique is that there’s a Christmas display that stays up all year long.

He says it’s one of his favorites and he swaps out the decorations, every year.

This year there is a total of 450 miniature Christmas villages with 410 in the back room and 300 Santa Clauses set up with all different varieties.

Items from the displays come from all over including from other places in town.

“Well, the Lofton edition Christmas houses make it really unique because each one of them has a title and a deed. And of course, they all have numbers and names and everything,” Iverson explained.

Iverson is the one who runs it all setting up and taking down all the displays in the museum.

Sometimes he gets help however he loves what he does.

“The smile on people’s faces when they come through here and see all this Christmas stuff. That is by far the best reward I have. When I see people enjoy themselves,” said Iverson.

And although admission is free, he says if you plan on stopping by, give him a call first.

Iverson says he’ll leave the Christmas decorations up until the end of next week and if you’d like to see the museum, you can contact Iverson at (701) 389-1253.