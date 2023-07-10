BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — McDowell Dam Recreation Area is a 271-acre park located five miles east of Bismarck on Old Highway 10.

The area has many summer activities people can participate in — including swimming, boating, fishing, and paddle boating.

A public beach is also available, and picnic shelters that can be reserved for special occasions. There is a paved trail on the grounds and a wooded area for nature walks. There is also a nature trail encircling the banks of McDowell Dam.

Paddleboats, Paddle Boards, Canoes, and Kayaks can be rented. The overall price is $5 for every half hour, $8 per hour, and $12 for every hour and a half.

Equipment rental hours for items in McDowell Dam are as follows:

Monday-Friday 1-9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.