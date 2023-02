WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — KX News Reporter Lauren Davis spoke with Lisa Patton, the president of the Board of Directors of the MonDak Animal Rescue.

The 7th Annual ‘All Fur Love’ fundraiser will be on February 4, at The Grand Williston Hotel.

The social, dinner, and live auction will raise money to support the rescue.

Tickets for the event are sold out, but you can still make monetary and supply donations to the animal rescue.