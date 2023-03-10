MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Reading is vital to our education and growth. In Friday’s Destination Dakota, reporter Taylor Aasen ‘checks out’ the Morton Mandan Public Library.

“One of the cool things we just put into place, we have a seed library that we just opened up,” said Michaela Schaff, the community engagement assistant at Morton Mandan Public Library.

“If you don’t know what a seed library is, it’s a collection of seeds that are donated or collected, and people can ‘check out’ essentially. Take home and plant and grow the plants and at the end of the season, we provide instructions for how to harvest seeds and ‘return’ them to the library. It’s a really cool project because it doesn’t just save you money on buying seeds, but it also helps create stronger and sturdier seeds for our growing area,” said Schaff.

The library hosts fun events and activities for all age groups throughout the year. To find out what they have coming up or to check out a book, head to their website.