JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — If you’re wondering what do to this weekend, head on over to Jamestown!

Home to the National Buffalo Museum. It’s a place to learn everything related to the state’s iconic animal.

The museum also offers tours into the pastures for people to get up close and personal with the bison.

The museum works to preserve the bison population by educating people about the animal and the importance of respecting bison.