NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — For Friday’s Destination Dakota, Kyara Brown shows us the spookiest spot in New Town.

It’s a Haunted Garage just north, off of HWY-23, across from the Old Ed’s Bar by Four Bears Casino. You’ll know you found the right place when you see a big blow-up Pennywise the clown attached to a truck.

Preston Danks, who helps run the haunted garage, says the Haunted Garage came from his brother’s love of Halloween decorations, and it’s become a family event now.

Their family serves soup and hot chocolate outside of the haunted garage. They say on a scale of 1-10, it’s about an eight on the spooky level.

Admission is $15 per person and they are open weekends from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.