DUNSEITH, N.D. (KXNET) — The International Peace Garden has attractions for people of all ages, all seasons, and all interests.

For Friday’s Destination Dakota, reporter Lauren Davis traveled to the garden to learn more about the 100-year goal of the Peace Garden, as well as what new changes are coming to the Conservatory.

Davis spoke with the CEO of the International Peace Garden, Tim Chapman, about the centennial vision, what the expansion is all about, what people might, and why conservation is so important.

The Conservatory is set to reopen to the public in December.