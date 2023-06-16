DUNSEITH, N.D. (KXNET) — The International Peace Garden is located on the border of Canada, and the United States, right in Dunseith. And there is so much to do and see there.

For Friday’s Destination Dakota, reporter Lauren Davis was there and spoke to Tim Chapman, the CEO of the International Peace Garden.

Chapman gave insights into the history of the garden, what has changed since it opened 91 years ago, what activities are there that people can do, and what wildlife people can see when they visit.