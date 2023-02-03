WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — KX News Reporter Lauren Davis spoke with Heather Cook, the public information officer for the Williston Police Department about the First Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive between Williston Police and the Williston Fire Department.

The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive will be held at the New Armory in Williston on February 6 and 7. It will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.

Around 150 donation spots are available daily, so it’s best to schedule a time.

You can call Teresa from Vitalant at (701)-609-4110 to schedule an appointment or online.

Team Law and Team Fire will also have a tug-o-war competition during the event.