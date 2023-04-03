BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For Destination Dakota on Monday, Taylor Aasen checked out some fun events happening in the community this week for Easter.

Comic Realms in Bismarck is hosting an Easter egg hunt beginning on Friday inside their store.

Customers who find eggs can crack them open to discover coupons and fun prizes — as well as a currently unknown grand prize.

Aasen met with the store manager at Comic Realms, Emily Pogatshnik, to talk more about the hunt.

“It’ll help bring families out,” she stated, “and they can pick up some last-minute Easter gifts, and check out some of the cool stores we have downtown.”

The Easter egg hunt will take place on Friday from 11 p.m. to 6 p.m., and again on Saturday at the same time.

If you would like to learn more about Comic Realms and other events they have coming up, visit their website.