MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Mandan’s 2023 Winter Daze events are kicking off this weekend.

From free swimming to free skating, there are plenty of events that will brighten spirits in the middle of our cold North Dakota winter.

Reporter Taylor Aasen met with Kelly Thomas, the marketing and foundation manager at Mandan Parks & Recreation to find out more about the Winter Daze events happening next week.

“It’s a great community event and with public skating, it’s open to all ages. We have open skate for ice skating and we have open hockey with hockey skates. It’s kind of a little bit for everybody. We have ice skates available to rent, so that’s $5,” said Thomas.

Events begin Saturday at the Mandan All-Seasons Arena with the women’s volleyball tournament.

Throughout the week there will be more events such as a luau, free senior activities, free water aerobics, and much more.

To learn more about Winter Daze events next week, visit Mandan Parks and Recreation.