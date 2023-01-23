BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota’s Heritage Center and State Museum is the state’s largest museum.

The museum features four galleries, Adaption, Innovation, Inspiration, and one temporary gallery.

Reporter Taylor Aasen met with Bill Peterson, the State Historical Society’s Director and ND SHPO, to talk more about their Adaption: Early People’s gallery.

“So, there’s a Knife River Flint from over in Dunn. That dates back to between eight and 10,000 years. So, it’s some of our earliest industrial exports of the state. I like to tell people that North Dakota’s been the center of trade and industry and agriculture in North America for a long time,” said Peterson.

The Heritage Center and State Museum is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

For more information about the museum, visit its website.