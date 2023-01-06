MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Huff Hills Ski Area had its earliest opening this season with record snowfalls.

Taylor Aasen went there on Friday to tell us how things have been going this season and what upcoming events you can expect coming up.

Aasen met with Andy Beck, the mountain operations manager at Huff Hills Ski Area who said that they’ve been very busy this winter, especially over the holiday season.

Not only is this Huff Hills’ earliest opening ever they’re also celebrating their 30th anniversary. And Huff will be hosting an event this weekend to celebrate their birthday.

“Saturday morning, we will have the cardboard box race. So adults, kids, and anybody can build a cardboard box racer. The only rules are, it can only be constructed out of cardboard and duct tape. Then, we’ll race down one of the smaller hills at the bottom. First one across the line wins. We’ll have some prizes for creativity and design too. Then, Saturday night, we have our Torchlight Parade, which is an opportunity to come up, eat some hors d’oeuvres, and watch the ski patrol and some of the employees come down the green lift with torches kind of make a pattern down the hill and celebrate 30 years,” explained Beck.

Huff Hills Ski Area is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you would like more information regarding Huff Hills, visit their website at Huff Hills Ski Area.