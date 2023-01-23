BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Rough Rider Hall of Fame is located inside the state capitol.

From Lawrence Welk to Theodore Roosevelt, the Hall of Fame features current or former North Dakotans who have been influenced by this state and achieved national recognition.

Reporter Taylor Aasen met with the State Capitol’s tour guide, Cindy Solberg, to learn more about the Rough Rider Hall of Fame.

“I always like to introduce to people to Elizabeth Faine, and she was the mother of 18 children. At one time, the entire baseball team in their hometown of Velva was made up entirely of her kids. The father was the coach, so he also made it into the portrait. She’s our only member with her whole family in the portrait with her. And Elizabeth Boen was named the American Mother of the year in 1968,” said Solberg.

If you would like to learn more about The Rough Rider Hall of Fame or take a tour of the State Capitol, you can visit their website Office of Management and Budget North Dakota.