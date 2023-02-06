BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Are you ready for a special night with your significant other? If you’re struggling to come up with Valentine’s Day date ideas, don’t worry: Taylor Aasen gave us one date night idea that will surely have your date swinging with joy.

Golf Etc. in Bismarck is an indoor golf facility with eight virtual golf simulators that feature various games.

Aasen met with club fitter Matthew Rueb to find out more about some special date nights they have coming up for Valentine’s Day.

“We do have a Valentine’s Day scramble as well that weekend,” stated Rueb, “so if you guys want to get something booked up for, a couple, you could play Saturday or Sunday. Come in, eat some food, have some drinks, it’ll be a good time.”

If you would like to book a tee time with Golf Etc., visit their website.