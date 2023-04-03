BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Easter Bunny is in town, and Taylor Aasen is covering its tracks. On Wednesday, depending on the weather, it will be at NextHome Legendary Properties in Bismarck to take photos with the whole family.

Aasen met with Roxie Auck, a managing broker at NextHome Legendary Properties, on Monday to talk about the upcoming event.

From 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday, the Easter Bunny will be on-site for photos. There will also be snacks, refreshments, and prizes that both children and adults can win. A coloring contest will be held to determine the winners of two available Easter baskets — one for boys and another for girls. A door prize will also be drawn for adults who enter their names to win free car washes for a month at Tommy’s Car Wash.

To learn more about the upcoming Easter festivities at NextHome Legendary Properties, visit their Facebook page.