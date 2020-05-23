Details of the long-awaited Broadway Circle in Minot

Broadway Circle in Minot has been a long time coming.

KX News met with a few of the many people involved who helped make what was once a dream, a soon-to-be reality.

Broadway Circle will be home to 17 affordable housing units, a six-unit family homeless shelter, The Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry, the Welcome Table Cafe soup kitchen, a community garden and office space for Lutheran Social Services.



“It was an opportunity to look at how we would set up a system where it’s halfway sustainable for the future and workable for all of the agencies to be together and work together,” said Brian Quigley, Community Engagement Officer for Lutheran Social Services.



“The need is great,” added Mac McLeod, the executive director of the Minot Area Homeless Coalition.

He’s been a big part of planning Broadway Circle since before the 2011 flood.



Gerald Roise has been involved for a long time, too.

“Our intent here is to have such a place where not only the residents of the shelter that live here,” said Roise. “But others that want to have our services can come here and meet with different agencies in the office space that will be provided here.”



He said the Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry currently serves 300 families a week.



Plus, soup kitchens all over Minot serve one hot meal seven days a week, but Roise says the need goes way beyond that.



“I eat more than one meal a day,” he said. “And the opportunity should be there for others to do likewise if we have the ability to do so.”



Minot does have homeless shelters for women and children OR for men, but no place for families to go.



McLeod said, “Here’s a chance for us to take that family and put services around them and enable that family so that they can go ahead and be able to move from here to permanent housing and into a better life.”



The backside of the building will be the front door to Broadway Circle.

The hotel buildings on the property will be demolished, and the shelter and affordable housing units will be built from the ground up.



The pantry and soup kitchen will be inside the old Club Outlet building, along with Lutheran Social Services, which has served as a conduit for more than a dozen agencies working to make this all happen.

“It’s really a neat combination of sources working together to make something great happen,” said Quigley.



While this project has been in the works since 2008, funding wasn’t available until after the 2011 flood when the groups involved applied for a grant from the National Disaster Resilience Funds.

Because of NDR, the Souris Basin Planning Council and generous donations, Broadway Circle will take shape, very soon.

June 2 is the deadline for bids from architects and engineer firms.



After that, the planning process will be in full swing.