North Dakota Firefighters injured in Devils Creek Fire

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Three US. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) firefighters from North Dakota have been injured fighting the Devils Creek Fire in Garfield County.

All three USFWS firefighters are part of a wildland engine crew out of Eastern North Dakota Wetland Management District Complex in North Dakota. All crewmembers were experienced in fighting fire and are highly qualified for their duties.

The firefighters received on-site medical attention and have been transported to medical facilities and are undergoing evaluation to determine the extent of their injuries.

Personnel on-site continue to fight the blaze, which currently has burned roughly 1,300 acres of land.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest National News

More National News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories