North Dakota Firefighters injured in Devils Creek Fire

Three US. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) firefighters from North Dakota have been injured fighting the Devils Creek Fire in Garfield County.

All three USFWS firefighters are part of a wildland engine crew out of Eastern North Dakota Wetland Management District Complex in North Dakota. All crewmembers were experienced in fighting fire and are highly qualified for their duties.

The firefighters received on-site medical attention and have been transported to medical facilities and are undergoing evaluation to determine the extent of their injuries.

Personnel on-site continue to fight the blaze, which currently has burned roughly 1,300 acres of land.