Diabetic Bismarck man credits nutrition app for saving his life

Diabetes affects nearly 90 million Americans, according to the CDC. But with new technology and resources, it’s becoming easier to handle.

Bruce Pennington found out he had diabetes nearly a year ago. Although it was hard, he tells KX News his dietitian recommended him to try the MyNetDiary App, which basically changed his life.

Pennington says, “I had an unexplained weight loss of about 40 lbs. and my blood pressure was a little high.”

That’s what triggered Pennington to go to the doctor.

“She said I think you might be a diabetic and I was like no…”

However, after doing a bunch of tests, Pennington was found to be a type 2 diabetic.

Pennington says, “I’ve been a big guy my entire life and kind of accepted of who I was but I decided in this moment of getting diabetes that maybe I could change my weight and change my life.”

His hemoglobin A1C test showed he was at 12.9 and a normal one is supposed to be 5.6 or under. He knew he was in trouble with his blood sugar and needed to do something.

So Pennington saw a dietitian who immediately recommended the MyNetDiary App, which serves as a weight loss, diet, and nutrition assistant.

But it took a little bit for him to warm up to it.

“At first I was like this is hokey–I don’t need this,” says Pennington. “But I quickly discovered in order for me to get my blood sugar under control and to lose weight– I needed to know what I was putting in.”

His dietitian Rachel Iverson says, “They can see how many carbohydrates are in each meal without always having to go and search food labels. And the nice thing is–once you have a pattern in of foods that you regularly eat you can just click on those and add them and it becomes easier and easier.”

In a matter of months he had lowered his blood sugar to a 5.2 A1C and lost total of 110 pounds — without taking any medications for his diabetes–which he gives credit to the app for that .

Pennington says, “And I can see exactly my journey–what I ate, how much I ate. For me to have all that knowledge and background is hugely important.”

All his hard work even got him featured on the My Net Diary website, which was something Pennington and Iverson both could appreciate.

Iverson says, “It was just exciting because some of these patients– I only see a few times and I don’t always get to see their success stories. When they have successes and they feel good and they strive towards having better health its a win for me too.”

“I look back and say to Rachel you saved my life–whether she understands or realizes that or not–just that one little suggestion of that app–not only changed my life but it’s saving my life every single day,” Pennington adds.

This app doesn’t replace medication but in his circumstances he was able to do so.

Always check with your healthcare provider for any further assistance.