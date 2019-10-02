Dickinson Airport Getting Runway Expansion Funding

DICKINSON — Good news for those hitting the skies out of Dickinson.

The Federal Aviation Administration said eight airports across the state will be getting federal grant money for infrastructure improvements.

Dickinson Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport is getting the most, at $13 million, which will go toward extending one of the runways by a thousand feet.

United currently operates two flights a day out of Dickinson and officials said this could be a window to more flights.

“We’ll be looking at 150-foot wide by 73-hundred foot runway in the future, depending on how the market goes, we could be looking at possible new destinations bigger aircraft as the market changes,” said Levi Treadaway, the operations supervisor at the Dickinson Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport.

Bismarck Municipal Airport is getting over $766,000 for drainage improvements, while the Mandan Airport will get just over a million for taxiway construction.