Dickinson celebrates public works week

Public Works Week is kicking off, and the City of Dickinson is viewing it as an opportunity to let residents know what it is they do and how people can help them out.

The men and women of Public Works are the ones who keep the city’s infrastructure in good, working condition.

They collect the trash and recyclables, as well as, maintain the streets, grounds, sewer, and water.

Dickinson’s Public Works Department will be holding three events this week.

One of them is a Recycling and Compactor Demonstration on May 21st at the Baler Building.

Dickinson started doing curbside recycling last Fall for plastic, aluminum, metals, and paper products.

“There is a lot of unknown with the recycling program. There is a lot of things people don’t quite understand. This is an opportunity for people to see what we have implemented here and how to help us out along the way,” said Rachel Shumaker, recycling coordinator for the City of Dickinson.

The other events planned for the week are an Arbor Day Celebration on May 22nd at the Dickinson Museum Center and an Open House at the Public Works Facility on the 23rd.

Public Works will be showcasing equipment vital for the city’s services at the Open House.