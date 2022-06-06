Brandon Shutes and Gus Zettel have an incredibly close friendship; they’re both juniors at Dickinson High School and have been best friends since elementary school.



“I love Brandon what a guy. We’ve been friends since 3rd grade I believe, he’s moved away and moved back a couple of times,” Zettel said.



“We’re pretty high up on the intelligence test of our class and having good grades and always being in the gifted and talented classes together; we always found a way to be around each other,” Shutes said.

Recently both Shutes and Zettel scored a 36 on the ACT which is a perfect score.

“I couldn’t believe it, it was amazing,” Zettel said.

“I was trying to get a 35 because I thought the 36 which would be the best score would be too hard,” Shutes said.

Aside from the friendly rivalry, both have similarities in their brotherly bonding.

The juniors are part of the Technology Student Association, golf frisbee, golfing, fishing, play videos, and even have made their own video games.

“Between him and a couple of other guys, that is the people I would want to spend my days with; if given the chance. This summer we’ve been hanging out and just having fun,” Zettel said.

When it comes to their differences Shutes has a fascination with aviation and plans to become a pilot; he has even flown a simulator.

“I love education. I love trying to learn new things, different languages, different types of skills just anywhere,” Shutes said.

Zettel on the other hand has an interest in studying engineering involving computer software. Both have interests in attending The University of North Dakota together.

“I think it’s just going to be a good time,” Zettel said.