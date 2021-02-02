Dickinson Narcotics Task Force upgrades drug-testing technology

The Dickinson Police Department has a faster way of analyzing suspicious substances in the field.

The department says they don’t usually go a week without coming across a powdery substance. When it comes to how they’re handling and testing drugs, it seems, they’re ahead of the curve.

The Dickinson Narcotics Task Force has upgraded their drug testing technology. They’re using TruNarc, a $25,000 device, to test controlled substances.

In the past, officers had to use something called Nik kits, a testing process, that often exposed them to dangerous drugs.

Working with those reagents with the Nik kits just requires a little bit more interaction with an unknown substance.

“So, if we can have a device like TruNarc to where we can have some standoff distance and a little bit more barrier associated with it. Then it’s just a little bit safer for our officers to be able to process,” said Hanel

With more and more drugs coming into the area, the need for safety, speed and accuracy is essential to officers in the field.

A BCI Special Agent, whose identity we cannot disclose at this time, took the time to explain to us how TruNarc works.

“The way it works is it shoots a laser and that light emitted from it goes and bounces off the substance. Each substance reflects differently. So, that’s what it reads, and it compares that substance against a laboratory pure sample of it,” said BCI Special Agent.

Members of the narcotics task force say there haven’t been any false positives with the device since they started using it in their department in 2019.

