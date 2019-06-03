Close to 100 Volunteers Build Swing Set for 4-Year-Old with Nervous System Disorder

Being outside on the swings and listening to or singing music are things that make 4-year-old Beckett very happy.

The young boy from Dickinson has a nervous system disorder that affects his ability to move around. So, the sensory stimulation being outside is very important to him.

Yesterday, approximately 100 Make-a-Wish volunteers flooded Beckett’s backyard and spent the day building him an adaptive swing set.

It’s even got a set of speakers so he can listen to his favorite music and play outside at the same time.

In addition to the swing set build, the day included Dancing Dinos, an old-fashioned hot dog roast for lunch, and a pizza and ice cream social in the evening, along with roasting marshmallows.