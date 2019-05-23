High school students show off their skills and imagination with escape rooms Video

In Dickinson, ND on Wednesday people were locked in rooms, facing life and death circumstances. . . but in a fun way.

Dickinson High School students formed four escape rooms at the Hagen Building for their final class projects, before heading into the Summer break.

Sixteen sophomores for the Advanced Project Based Bio class created an abandoned state prison room, where DNA testing and murder occurred.

The AP History class had about 70 students who broke into groups and created three history based escape rooms from the Cold War, Underground Railroad, and the Wild West era.

The instructors for the classes said the students were graded on their teamwork skills and concept designs.

Greg Jung, who teaches the Advanced Project Based Bio class, said his students had to incorporate DNA and RNA into their escape rooms.

Brian Ham, who teaches the AP History class said his students' escape rooms had to have a historical theme to them.

The escape rooms were open to the public for free on May 21 and 22, and the 45-minute experience of solving puzzles, riddles, and using critical thinking skills drew a lot of attention.

"Well, we did have one group get out in 11 minutes. However, they were a group of really smart people," said Anthony Esmenjaud, an AP History class student.

Esmenjaud said his group was booked solid for the two days, and some companies booked slots so they could use the escape room experience for team-building exercises.

Ham and Jung both said they were impressed by the students' efforts and creativity.

"They really did a good job coming together. We were scrambling kind last minute to make sure everything was in place, but the kids did a really nice job," said Jung.

The students had only two weeks to put the rooms together, and the instructors said they would be interested in doing it again next year.