Medora golf course is looking forward to warmer days

Bully Pulpit Golf Course in Medora, ND is ranked as one of the "Top 100 Public Golf Courses" in the country, but the weather lately has been making it difficult for golfers to enjoy playing a round of 18 holes in the Badlands.

However, KX News met up with a pair of golfers on Thursday who are hoping the worst is behind them, and they can start playing golf on one of their favorite courses.

"It is absolutely and positively gorgeous. Where could you possibly go anywhere in this country and have this type of beauty at a golf course," said Alan Solberg, Bully Pulpit golfer.

Alan Solberg and his sister Barbara have been golfing at Bully Pulpit Golf course since it opened in 2004, and they are glad they have finally been able to get some golfing in on the course.

"We came back through here and thought if it's not raining we are golfing," said Barbara Solberg.

The golf course opened its doors on May 10 this season, which was a little of a late start due to the cold Winter and Spring this year.

However, a little more than a week later the course had to close its doors this Sunday when then the snow came blowing in.

"I remember a year when there was snow in early June, so snow in mid to late April is just. . . You can't be surprised by it," said Patrick Rominger, PGA Head Golf Pro at Bully Pulpit.

Rominger said he hopes the cold weather is behind them, and the course can start showing off its beauty.

The par 72 course plays up to more than 7,000 yards (6.4 km) long, but anyone can play it with its five sets of tee boxes.

"The newest amateur can have a great day on the golf course, and the best professional can have a challenging day on the golf course," said Rominger.

The number #15 Signature Hole offers the biggest challenge to golfers, but Alan Solberg jokingly said he has issues with a lot more holes than that.

"How about #1 through #18. . . let me think".

However, no matter how many golf balls they lose, the golfer said he and his sister plan to come back for more, if Mother Nature will allow it.

The golf course is currently open sunrise to sunset, until late October.