Dickinson PD partners with website to keep community informed on recent crimes

Residents of Dickinson can now see what crimes are happening in their neighborhoods online.

Citizens are being offered an exclusive look of what is happening in their communities, right from their phones. The Dickinson Police Department is the first in the state to partner with crimemapping.com in hopes to keep the community informed and protected.

“The map functions by plotting NIBRS Reportable Crimes,” said Lieutenant Mike Hanel of the Dickinson Police Department. “What I mean by NIBRS is the crimes that we report to the FBI for statistic purposes: the assaults, fights, vandalism of property. Having those crimes being able to be plotted on a map gives the citizen a rough idea of what’s going on in their neighborhood.”

The map can track anything from disturbing the peace to arson using the 90 day database. The most prominent crimes in the area can be seen, as well as the exact block where they occurred.



“We’ll respond to welfare checks and mental health calls, those in and of themselves are not crimes so they will not be plotted on the crime map,” said Hanel. “Obviously it is a rough estimation of the neighborhoods generating crime reports.”

There are several reporting functions available and navigation of the website is simple. A supervisor has to approve all pins before posted so please allow a 24 hour window for the crime to be updated on the map.

The website is not an app but can be bookmarked to the homepage of your device.