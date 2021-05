The Dickinson Police Department unveiled a new program, Operation Holster, to help combat stolen firearms in southwestern North Dakota.

The program, working in conjunction with the police department and the Badlands Crime Stoppers app, is offering a $500 reward for any information leading to the recovery of a stolen gun that results in an arrest.

You can also remain anonymous.

All you have to do is download the app, text tips to 701-840-6108 or call the tip hotline at 701-456-7754.