Dickinson Sober Living Facility Stops Operations

Dickinson – There’s new information Tuesday regarding a sober living facility in Dickinson.

KX News has learned Hope’s Landing, which had recently opened a men’s sober living facility in a Dickinson Neighborhood has closed its doors.

City officials ruled last week the facility fell under the title of a group-care facility, which requires a special use permit, which Hopes Landing did not have.

KX News spoke with Dickinson’s City Administrator who tells us while the facility is not operating currently, they are still on the agenda to speak at the next meeting of the City Commission.

Neighbors spoke out against the facility at the last City Commission Meeting citing possible drug use and vandalism in the nneighborhood, something that was never linked to the facility.