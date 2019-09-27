Dickinson State president to take over at Kentucky Wesleyan

DICKINSON, N.D. (AP) — Dickinson State University President Thomas Mitzel is leaving to take over at a college in Kentucky.

School officials announced Friday that Mitzel has been selected as the next president of Kentucky Wesleyan College. He will start on Jan. 2.

Mitzel has been at Dickinson State since 2015. He arrived on the heels of a scandal involving hundreds of foreign students who received degrees without completing the necessary course work. Enrollment has seen steady growth under Mitzel after it plummeted in half from a high of 2,800 students.

The Aberdeen, South Dakota native has also helped to rebuild the school’s foundation after it was dissolved because of financial mismanagement.

Mitzel says he’s impressed with the Kentucky Wesleyan academic programs, which he calls “some of the best in the nation.”

