Today is The National Day of Unplugging– On this day, individuals are encouraged to stay off of technology and social media for a full 24-hours.



Sometimes its just good to take a step back from electronics and unplug…. and enjoy life. Therapist Valerie Meyers says that unplugging can elevate human connection

She says, “From our friends, our family, to our children; a lot of the times we’re on technology so much that we forget about our relationships we have. Putting that time into our own health, exercising, eating properly or doing hobbies and thing we love.”

Although National Day of Unplugging is 24 hours, we should all take the time to un-plug sometimes.