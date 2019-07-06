Dietitian says don’t worry about eating cereal linked to pesticide

Some cereals you eat have been found to have traces of glyphosate, the active ingredient in the weed killer Roundup.

According to tests from the Environmental Working Group — EWG — Twenty-one oat-based cereal and snack products contain traces of the chemical.

It’s scary to hear since we feed cereal to our kids.

We spoke to a Sanford Dietitian, on the topic.

She explains it like this…

“An individual would have to eat 5 to 6 boxes of Cheerios every single hour, 24 hours a day, to even reach the safe limit of ingesting that material. Arsenic naturally occurs in Apples, but people aren’t so worried about that because natural means safe,” says Rachel Iverson.

She also says, at the end of the day, you have to know that our farmers are there to take care of us, and you have to trust in the industry.