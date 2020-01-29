Digital Original: 5° North, a unique hair salon opens in Bismarck

A North Dakota woman has created a new, one-of-a-kind salon with a continental feel in Bismarck. The wallpaper is Versace, a huge chandelier is hanging from the ceiling in the center of the room and vintage art from all over the world decorates this unique salon.

Meet Jenna Ripplinger, born and raised in Bismarck. She has a high-quality taste in decor and specializes in hand-tied hair extension services.

She says she researched top salons online and became inspired by an Italian theme from a magazine. It was a directional name so she went with the number 5 since she was born February 5th. The location is in north Bismarck so it just made sense to call it 5° North.









Ripplinger’s journey started when she was 22 years old and found out she was pregnant. At that point in time, she knew she needed to figure out her life’s purpose, so she went to hair school.

She thought it would be easy, but soon realized it took hard work. That hard work helped her quickly build her clientele.







She trained under Chrissy Rasmussen of Habit Salon in Arizona.

“Chrissy has built a large following on Instagram of hair extension-obsessed women from all over the world and offers classes on her own technique of hand-tied extensions,” said Ripplinger.

It’s been eight years now and Ripplinger knew it was time to open a salon that made people feel as happy as she does when she walks here. However, a task like this isn’t easy.









She says she’s behind the chair up to 60 hours a week and needs an assistant to help her with extensions. There’s also another side room open for an esthetician to use.

















Most of all she says, just come in and check it out because it’s so fun.

