Digital Original: A ND health coach shares how she overcame an eating disorder

Lisa Menge is a health coach through the Functional Medicine Coaching Academy. She said she loves helping women find their true identity and walk with them on their wellness journey.

Like many women, Menge said she had her own struggles with body image. This stemmed from what she describes as a “Father Wound.” After this was addressed, she was better able to move forward and heal.

She said it is important to ask for help, talk to a professional and deal with the wounds from the past.

Some steps she took were working with her own therapist, identifying things that triggered her and also, a relationship with Christ.

There are many stories about overcoming eating disorders you can find. Namely, the hashtag #comeasyouare is what the National Eating Disorders Association is using for this year’s campaign.

The National Eating Disorders Association is the largest nonprofit organization supporting individuals and families affected by eating disorders. NEDA serves as a catalyst for prevention, cures and access to quality care.

This organization is spearheading a campaign this week called Come As You Are…reflecting on the positive steps you’ve taken — including those stemming from setbacks or challenges — toward accepting yourself and others.

From Feb. 24 to March 1, they are encouraging everyone to embrace this year’s theme.

