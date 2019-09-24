DIGITAL ORIGINAL: A trip through the backroads of America

On September 9th, Jim and Mary Competti headed out from Ohio for what they call a “Journey of a Lifetime” — a 365-day trip to experience all 50 states traveling the back roads of America. Forty-eight of them in their camper and the final two, Alaska and Hawaii, by air.

They rolled into Bismarck September 22nd, and we got the chance to hear their story.

At 50 (Jim) and 49 (Mary), both retired from their professional “day” jobs to simply start following their dreams. Jim was in marketing and Mary was an occupational therapist. They left their 3-acre farm because they said they would rather have experiences than possessions.

One interesting fact is their camper was created for full functionality. It’s Amish made, holds a Queen size bed, has plenty of storage and so much more.

Basically, they want people to stop living for their possessions and start living their lives and experience things in the present moment.

For more information on their travels, their garden and their books, go here.

