DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Born into a life of addiction, reborn into a life of freedom

Shane Bloom, a 37 -year old Bismarck man grew up in addiction.

He knew dysfunction at a young age because his mom was actively using drugs and alcohol and lived what he describes as a “Rock and Roll lifestyle.” He says there was no stability and he was in a lot of unsafe places as a child because of his mom’s own struggles.

The first time Shane got high was at the age of five. He said he was the subject of a party joke, standing in the hallway of his home in his underwear, “feeling wobbly”.

By age 12, Shane was getting into fights, doing drugs and stole his mom’s car and ran away. He ended up getting caught and put in a group home.

Once he got to the group home, he assaulted a staff member and ran away again. He began getting locked up at places like the State Industrial School, the Dakota Boys Ranch, and placed in foster care and group homes. He said he didn’t understand consequences and wasn’t ready to get sober yet.

By age 18, Shane said he began breaking into cars, got busted and was in and out of prison for a few years.

All the “friends” he thought he had influenced him to live a life of crime. He kept selling drugs because he thought that’s where he found his identity. Soon, he was facing 7-15 years in prison and was contemplating suicide.

All the crime came to an end when his best friend was ready to kill him. Shane was living a reckless lifestyle and says there was no loyalty in that game.

One day, he was talking to his aunt and he said he heard a voice tell him he was meant for good and this wasn’t who he was.

By now Shane was ready to be free from the life of crime and got a chance to go to Teen Challenge. He started finding peace while he was there and said he completed the first year of the program with an additional year as an intern and staff member.

His life now is good and his future is looking better. He has been married for 11 years and has 6 children. He said he wants a more stable life for his children than he had.

His advice to anyone looking for help or struggling with addiction: You have to want a better life more than the drugs and alcohol.

