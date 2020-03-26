DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Gateway to Science offers STEM daily activities from home

Coronavirus
During this time of social distancing and online education due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gateway to Science is offering online resources for at-home STEM activities. 

“People aren’t able to visit Gateway to Science right now, so we are providing hands-on activities to encourage families to explore STEM concepts together at home,” said Beth Demke, Executive Director. “While the activities are for all ages, Saturday activities will be planned specifically for preschoolers. We hope families will enjoy learning together while practicing social distancing.” 

Every week a new activity will be posted on their Facebook page. You can also follow along on their website here. 

