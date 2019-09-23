DIGITAL ORIGINAL: In recovery, the only thing you have to change is everything

Recovery stories keep coming in as KX continues to shed light on a difficult subject.

Today, we talked to Shay Engel, a 24-year-old North Dakota woman who struggled with substance abuse.

She said the only thing she had to change was everything. Even though she grew on up in a normal home, she was always looking for more in life. She was never satisfied.

Shay said she struggled with her self identity and purpose. She didn’t know where she fit in or even how to find fulfillment. So, she began hanging out with an older crowd and was introduced to drugs and alcohol in 8th grade.

Shay told us she didn’t like being in touch with who she was and wanted to feel numb by using opiates and uppers. By age 17, she began using meth.

In 2015, Shay got pregnant. It only took four weeks after her son was born for her to start using drugs again.

By now she had tried treatment and relapsed. She even got pulled over and was federally indicted. While in jail, she said she began to pray for help and for a desire to change.

That’s when things started working out in her favor.

While in jail, Shay said she got an opportunity to go to North Dakota Adult and Teen Challenge. After spending 10 months there, she still felt empty.

So she left Teen Challenge and used drugs for three days and almost died three times.

She was at her breaking point. Three months later, she went to Hope Manor Sober Living Home. It was there that Shay said she was taught how to live, talk, love, accept responsibility for her actions and quit playing the victim.

She has been sober since June 13, 2017.

Her advice for anyone looking for a better way of life: Reach out and become willing to do something different.

