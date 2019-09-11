DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Leadership programs help good ideas grow into great business models

Digital Originals

The Center for Technology and Business, or CTB, is taking charge of creating opportunities for leaders in our state.

One example is doing whatever they can to support women in business. Right now they are specifically focused on the Women’s Business Summit coming up.

Laiken Aune, the Program Manager at the North Dakota Women’s Business Center says there’s something for everybody at the summit.

Besides major events like the summit, the ND Women’s Business Center offers lunch and learns, workshops and smaller gatherings to network with other like-minded people.

There are other programs they offer specifically dedicated to entrepreneurship ecosystem development.

Those programs are in collaboration with other community stakeholders that features local nonprofits, businesses, and entrepreneurs.

Tyler Demars, Program Director at the Center for Technology and Business, is primarily involved with Innovate North Dakota.

With all these resources for entrepreneurs, it’s important to connect them with the right people based on their individual needs, and that’s what Tyler does.

Demars says he likes new ideas and that’s what keeps him going every day. He enjoys collaborating with others in the community to help people reach their business goals.

Laiken and Tyler are just two of the people that help small business owners succeed through training, technology, and business development. Their involvement and programming develops leaders, builds rural communities, mentors and entrepreneurs in North Dakota.

