Tie-dye is back. You see more of them on the streets these days: Tie-dyed T-shirts and clothing. Do-It-Yourself is big and, apparently, as is buying manufactured tie-dye clothing. It seems to go in waves over the years and it's become a hot quarantine fashion trend that seems to be sticking around.

Some suggest COVID-19 and social distancing and lots of time on one’s hands at home are responsible for the tie-dye surge. It’s not just for kids and you don’t have to be a hippie to tie-dye.