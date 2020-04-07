Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Digital Original: Tips On Handling Stress During The Pandemic

Digital Originals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Working from home has never been more stressful. Chances are you are around your family or roommates more often, which can add stress to an already stressful situation. 

We talked to Greg Molinaro, a full-time Conventional and Christian Counselor in Bismarck and Watford City, who works with individuals and couples. He offered some tips on how to make the most of your time during the pandemic. He says it begins with discovering a ‘new normal or new routine.’

Molinaro said, “With starting a new normal, it’s important to be deliberate about it.” He suggests asking ourselves, ‘How can I adjust my media consumption, How can I get up at a normal time, how can I have more fun, read more books or do things differently.’

Molinaro says he has noticed people are starting to reach out more to friends and family because we have more time on our hands now.

The first couple of weeks of this time have been a shock for some people. In Molinaro’s professional opinion, people are experiencing some level of pain right now. He says we aren’t designed to go through the pain alone. He added, “It’s a great opportunity to reach out to those who are family, friends and just share what you’re going through.”

Another way to deal with stress is realizing this is a phase of transition into a new lifestyle. It may look different for some families, couples and individuals. Finding time alone can be difficult so adjusting your schedule may be an option, as well as finding time to Zoom chat, Skype or FaceTime a close friend if you need someone other than a family member to talk to.

“A transition is a deliberate process. One of the things I’m reflecting on a lot these days is how much effort it takes to end something and how much effort it takes to start something new,” said Molinaro.

He says to be gentle with yourself as you transition into the newness of living your life during a pandemic. Do some of the things you love but put in the extra effort for a while in order to create a new routine.

It takes about six weeks to create a new habit he says. With all the extra time to think and more space to feel, he says it’s important to lean into those moments.

Overall, Molinaro says stress comes from a blocked goal, something you wish you could have but is struggling to reach. Along with practicing a new routine he adds, practicing acceptance and joy are keys to making stress management as well as celebrating the smaller things in life.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Monday, April 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, April 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

UMary Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Football"

Staying Sober

Thumbnail for the video titled "Staying Sober"

Restaurant Suppliers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurant Suppliers"

Coronavirus Survivor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Survivor"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/6"

Gift Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift Cards"

Trombone Player

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trombone Player"

Terrorizing Charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Terrorizing Charge"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader 4/6 (SUPERSIZED)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader 4/6 (SUPERSIZED)"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/6"

Monday forecast: Mostly cloudy & warm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday forecast: Mostly cloudy & warm"

Andrew Miller

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Miller"

COVID-19 Recovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Recovery"

UMary Holy Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Holy Week"

Mental Health Coping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health Coping"

Change.org Petition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Change.org Petition"

Williston Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Track"

Robert One Minute 4-5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-5"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge