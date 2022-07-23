MINOT (KXNet) — The North Dakota State Fair has quite a few musical guests lined up over the summer series — including Old Dominion, Elvie Shane, and Cody Johnson. The performance on opening night, in particular, was scheduled to be famed musician Kid Rock.

Unfortunately, storm conditions during the scheduled concert time forced the fair to cancel the show — leaving many fans upset that Kid Rock’s performance did not happen. Fortunately, the fair has claimed they will be offering refunds to all individuals who purchased tickets for the original event.

For more information about the fair’s refund policy, visit their website, email ndsf@minot.com, or call 701-857-7620.