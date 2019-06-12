District 8 Voters Choose New Board Members

The one incumbent on the ballot for Williams County District 8 school board was defeated in yesterday’s election.

Amber Anderson finished third in the vote for two seats on the board.

Kyle Renner and Myles Fisher were elected to the two seats that need to be filled.

District 8 is a K-through-8 district that essentially surrounds the city of Williston.

A 90-million dollar bond issue that would have expanded District 8 into a full K-through-12 district failed last month and the superintendent said the next move for the district wouldn’t be decided until after this week’s election.

The board still has one opening however after the resignation of Deanna Senior this week.

Senior has been charged with theft – a Class B Felony.

She is accused of stealing funds from the Missouri Ridge Township.

The school board will discuss how to fill the open seat next week.