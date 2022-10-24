NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Vision Zero and law enforcement agencies across North Dakota have created a campaign to create awareness for distracted driving across the state: U Drive. U Text. U Pay.

According to a press release from Vision Zero, law enforcement in the state worked overtime in September for the campaign and issued a total of 312 citations during that event.

Of the total citations, 128 were issued for distracted driving, 43 for other traffic citations (disobeying traffic signals, equipment violations, etc.), 88 citations for speeding, 12 citations for suspended/revoked license, 12 citations for being an uninsured motorist, nine drug-related arrests, and two citations for not wearing a seat belt.

To learn more about traffic safety initiatives, you can check out Vision Zero’s website. You can also view memorials of individuals who lost their life due to an impaired driver on the North Dakota Crash Memorial Wall.