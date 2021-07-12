DNA test of Wilton man connected to sexual assault of a minor

A Wilton man is charged with corruption of a minor after police say his DNA sample matched those taken from the sexual assault examination of a teenage girl.

Bismarck police in December started investigating an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship between a teenage girl and a man later identified as 31-year-old Perry Toineeta.

He also is charged with terrorizing stemming from a July 3 incident in which police say he pointed a BB handgun at two people.

Court records show he is on probation after pleading guilty in April to corruption of a minor and luring minors by computer.