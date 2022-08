Using a real scent is recommended with deer decoys but it should be sprayed on the ground around it, not the decoy itself.

With Deer Archery season starting this Friday, September 2nd, North Dakota Game and Fish want to remind everyone of something very important.

It’s against the law to hunt big game over bait.

The restriction is in place to help slow the spread of chronic wasting disease, a deadly disease of deer, moose, and elk that can cause long-term population declines if left unchecked.

Game and Fish say hunting big game over bait or baiting for any purpose is prohibited on almost all state and federal land.