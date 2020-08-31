Doctor calls on governor to mandate masks, reassess risk



Recent studies have shown North Dakota’s coronavirus spread to be among the worst in the nation.

As the Midwest is the latest region to be ravaged by Covid-19, some are calling for Governor Burgum to do more.

North Dakota currently ranks second to worst in the country for coronavirus cases per capita, according to a Harvard study.

“We need to start climbing in the rankings. We can’t be the worst, it’s embarrassing.” said Dr. Stephen McDonough, a longtime pediatrician and former North Dakota Public Health Officer.

McDonough says if government mismanagement continues, more people will die a preventable death.

“We have this false sense of security. We’ve been in this fantasy fairy tale that we’re green, low-risk, and now we’re the worst state in the country,” McDonough said.

North Dakota saw a record number of active coronavirus cases today at 2,481 — and the Harvard Global Health Institute lists it as just one of four states at risk level red, recommending stay-at-home orders.

Yet, the state government website says North Dakota is in the green.

“Oh we’re way beyond yellow,” McDonough said. “Yeah, that would be better than goofy green, because we are not green and have not been.”

McDonough has 40 years of medical experience in the state, including 15 at the state health department. He’s calling for a reassessment of risk and a statewide mask mandate.

“I hope the governor on Wednesday at his news conference will show the courage to have a mask mandate, because that’s what we need right now,” McDonough said.

A University of Washington model projects 491 North Dakotans will die from Covid-19 by December 1 without a universal mask mandate, but 240 will with it.

“This Mask Up ND is not adequate enough,” McDonough said. “It’s a start but they need to be doing way more and they need to get a mask mandate.”

McDonough points to Republican states with mask mandates like Ohio, where its case count has been cut 31 percent.

Some North Dakotans say they wouldn’t comply.

“I refuse to wear a mask. I will not wear a mask,” Mandan local Lisa Gjerdie said. “If I have to order everything online and not do any business with stores and businesses in my hometown, which I don’t believe in, I will do, because I do not believe we should be mandated to wear masks.”

Others say a mandate would be a welcome change.

“I have no problem with a mandate at all,” Bismarck local Jack McDonald said. “Covid is rising all the time, we’ve gotta do something.”

As of today, 142 people have died in North Dakota from coronavirus. To find out where your county ranks on the Harvard map, click here.