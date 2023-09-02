Canada is warning LGBTQ travelers to the U.S. they may face discrimination and possible harassment because of dozens of recently passed state laws that target LGBTQ people.

The Canadian government in an update posted this week said LGBTQ Canadians considering a trip to the U-S. should “check relevant state and local laws” before visiting, warning that “some states have enacted laws and policies that may affect 2SLGBTQI+ persons.”

The updated travel advisory does not specify which states LGBTQ travelers should avoid, and the risk associated with travel to the U.S. is still the lowest possible.

Visitors are advised to “take similar precautions to those you would take in Canada” when traveling to the U.S.

The NDGOP First Vice-Chairmen, John Trandem says he doesn’t see this as an issue in our state specifically.

“I guess I honestly don’t really understand it. I don’t see North Dakota, Fargo, Bismarck, any of our major cities or even any of our minor cities, as being prejudiced against anyone. I’ve only ever seen in North Dakota, and I’ve lived here my entire life, welcoming communities of hardworking individualistic people, who just want to go about their day, do their job,and help their neighbor,”said Trandem.

Canada’s warning comes amid a historic year for anti-LGBTQ state legislation in the U.S., with nearly 500 bills introduced by lawmakers in 46 states, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

At least 83 have become law, more than doubling last year’s total.